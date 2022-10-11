BreakingNews
Man in South Africa charged with murder after 6 bodies found

Nation & World
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
1 hour ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A 21-year-old male has appeared in a South African court in connection with the discovery of six bodies at a car repair workshop in Johannesburg.

The victims are believed to have been sex workers and the suspect is so far facing one charge of murder.

He was arrested on Sunday in connection with the disappearance of one woman but then five other bodies were discovered during his arrest.

The suspect is expected to be in an identity line-up before he appears again in court on Oct. 18, according to officials.

The case has sparked an outcry from women's rights groups who are calling for police and officials to do more to fight gender violence.

The groups protested outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, calling for the suspect to be denied bail.

The media has been barred from publishing images of the suspect until the identity line-up has been conducted.

