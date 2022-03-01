Hamburger icon
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Nation & World
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Authorities say a man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn't know their genders.

The identity of the other victim wasn't immediately known.

Grassman said he didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio contributed from Los Angeles.

Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

A Sacramento Police officer stands behind police tape blocking the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

A Sacramento Police officer stands behind police tape blocking the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

A Sacramento Police officer stands behind police tape blocking the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

