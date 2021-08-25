Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

He said of his nephew, who worked in construction, “He was the kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad."

Davis fled the restaurant, police said, and was captured in a nearby alley. Cellphone video obtained by the Herald shows Davis lying spread-eagle on his back and smiling as three officers approach with their guns pointed towards him yelling commands, warning him that if he touches his gun he will be shot.

Davis then rolled onto his side into a fetal position, before again rolling onto his back as officers approached. Davis screamed “I give, I give, I give” as officers flip him onto his stomach and handcuff him. The video shows a black handgun lying about 10 feet (three meters) away.

Davis is charged with murder and was being held without bond Wednesday at the Miami-Dade County Jail. Jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney. Police incorrectly listed his last name as “David" in their original arrest report.

This story corrects the last name of the suspect to Davis, not David. The last was name given wrongly in the original police report.