Man seen at Takeoff's fatal shooting facing weapons charge

“The bottom line is ... Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff,” Downey said.

When asked if Joshua knows who shot Takeoff, Downey said, “We will discuss that with the DA’s office if we decide to. Right now, we’re charged with offenses and we’re not saying anything.”

During the hearing, a judge decided to keep Joshua in custody until a bond hearing set for next week.

Joshua is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly having a weapon when he was arrested on Nov. 22. He had already been out on bond after being charged in Harris County with having a fake ID in September 2021 and with burglary of a vehicle in April. He had also been convicted in October in Los Angeles County of grand theft.

Houston police have said that least two people discharged firearms when Takeoff was killed. Takeoff's primary cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," according to an autopsy.

Two others were hit by gunfire but had non-life-threatening wounds.

After the shooting, investigators sought to speak with the 40 people who attended the party and fled after the gunfire.

Migos first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

At a memorial service earlier this month in Atlanta, fans as well as recording artists such as Justin Bieber and Drake celebrated Takeoff's musical legacy.

