Man shot and wounded at New Mexico protest over installation of Spanish conquistador statue

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and wounding a man at a protest Thursday in Española where officials had planned to install a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate, authorities said.

Rio Arriba County sheriff’s officials said Ryan Martinez, 23, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting outside county offices where protesters had gathered and lingered after the installation of a monument was cancelled.

Authorities said they were not currently seeking any other suspects in connection with the shooting.

The wounded man was shot in the upper torso and was being treated at a local hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.

The names of the wounded man and the suspect were not immediately released. Authorities said a motive for the shooting was unclear.

“Once again, the saddest part about this is we have another incident of gun violence,” county Sheriff Billy Merrifield said at a brief news conference Thursday afternoon.

Merrifield said he expressed concerns about safety issues to county commissioners about reinstalling the statue in Espanola outside the county building. He said he was grateful to commissioners who decided against putting up the statue.

Merrifield said he didn't have any updated information about the alleged shooter and the wounded man. He declined to take any questions and said New Mexico State Police was handling the crime scene and the investigation.

The Albuquerque Journal reported there was a scuffle among activists protesting the installation of the statue.

The shooting occurred just outside the doors of county offices, which include sheriff offices. More than 20 law enforcement vehicles responded, crowding an Española city roadway that overlooks the Upper Rio Grande Valley.

Tony Ortega, a 78-year-old retired technician who worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, said he was glad to hear the county planned to put the Oñate statue back on public display as a symbol of local Hispanic pride. But he said he knew it would cause trouble.

“I knew this was going to be a problem. Native Americans don’t want it,” Ortega said. “They think Oñate was a bad person more or less.”

Oñate, who arrived in present-day New Mexico in 1598, is celebrated as a cultural father figure in communities along the Upper Rio Grande that trace their ancestry to Spanish settlers. But he is also reviled for his brutality.

To Native Americans, Oñate is known for having ordered the right feet cut off of 24 captive tribal warriors after his soldiers stormed the Acoma Pueblo’s mesa-top “sky city.” That attack was precipitated by the killing of Onate’s nephew.

In 1998, someone sawed the right foot off the statue of Oñate near Española.

A likeness of Oñate among a caravan of Spanish colonists set in bronze outside an Albuquerque city museum has also drawn protests since it was installed in the late 1990s.

Opponents say that statue glorifies white supremacy and in recent years have called for Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller to remove it.

Associated Press writers Terry Tang and Walter Berry contributed to this story from Phoenix.