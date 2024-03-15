Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded after fight aboard New York City subway, police say

Authorities said Thursday’s shooting involved two men who had gotten into a confrontation, then a physical fight, aboard a moving train just before 4:45 p.m.

One of the men, who police said was 36, pulled a gun and brandished it. The other man, age 32, got possession of the handgun and fired at the person he was arguing with, according to Michael Kemper, the Police Department’s Chief of Transit.

The shooting happened at a stop in downtown Brooklyn where the NYPD has a small office. Police officers were on the platform and quickly took the shooter into custody.

The wounded man was in critical condition. Neither man was identified.

Video posted on social media by an ABC News journalist who was aboard the train when it happened showed passengers crouched on the floor as officers could be heard shouting on the platform.

“The real victims are the people I saw in those videos who were having a harrowing time because they’re on a train with somebody with a gun,” Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber said at a news briefing.

Witnesses told police the 36-year-old man who was severely wounded was acting aggressively aboard the train before the fight broke out, Kemper said.