Man stabbed in both legs with a machete in Times Square

Police say a man was stabbed in both legs with a machete in New York’s Times Square
19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man was stabbed in both legs with a machete at New York's Times Square on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 1 p.m. at the busy tourism hub.

The victim was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release additional details.

