Man suspected of killing 3 'terrorized' Detroit, chief says

Bishop Daryl Harris of Total Life Christian Ministries said he could “feel the panic” in his congregation when he informed people that an active shooter was at large.

“Many of our members were distraught as they ran out of the sanctuary to try to call their loved ones and families,” Harris said.

No charges had been filed by Monday afternoon.

The first incident occurred at 4:45 a.m. The suspect shot a man without provocation, walked away and then returned to fire more shots, White said.

About 30 minutes later and three blocks away, police got their first 911 call for a woman in her 40s shot on a sidewalk. A third victim, another woman in her 40s, was shot multiple times while waiting for a bus a short distance away.

“He then stepped away, came back and fire more rounds into her,” said Michael McGinnis, major crimes commander.

A fourth shooting occurred at 7:10 a.m. while an 80-year-old man was walking his dog, McGinnis said. He survived.

A gun found by police matched the bullet casings at the shooting scenes, McGinnis said.

Duggan described the victims as “innocent people going about their lives on a Sunday morning.”

