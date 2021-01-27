Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Garbin said he “advocated waiting until after the national election, when the conspirators expected widespread civil unrest to make it easier for them to operate.”

In September, the six men trained at Garbin's property near Luther, Michigan, constructing a “shoot house” to resemble Whitmer's vacation home and “assaulting it with firearms.”

Last fall, defense attorney Mark Satawa said Garbin had no intention to carry out a kidnapping, no matter what he might have said in recorded or online conversations. A “big talk” defense had emerged as a strategy.

"Saying things like, 'I hate the governor, the governor is tyrannical' ... is not illegal, even if you're holding a gun and running around the woods when you do it," Satawa said in October.

Garbin’s guilty plea would be a swift resolution for prosecutors, only about four months after the arrests.

The other defendants are Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. A trial has been scheduled for March 23.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez