BreakingNews
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man United begins appropriate steps after Ronaldo interview

Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the team owners.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview," the club said on Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

Ronaldo, 37, is in Qatar to play his fifth World Cup with Portugal.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Credit: Armando Franca

Credit: Armando Franca

Credit: Armando Franca

Credit: Armando Franca

In Other News
1
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
2
Sale of beer with alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums
3
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
4
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15
5
Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top