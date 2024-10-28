Man United fires manager Erik ten Hag after troubled start to the season

United finished in eighth place last season, its lowest in the Premier League era, and appears to have little hope of challenging for the title this campaign. It already leaves the storied team in danger of missing out on qualification for the lucrative Champions League once again.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” said United, which added that Ruud van Nistelrooy, one of Ten Hag's assistants, would be taking over as interim head coach while a permanent head coach is recruited.

Ten Hag joined from Ajax and was tasked with the responsibility of bringing the good times back to a club that has been in decline since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Despite winning the League Cup and the FA Cup in Ten Hag’s first seasons at Old Trafford, United was showing no sign of improving on its worst league campaign in 34 years.

Ten Hag only held onto his job following an unexpected victory over fierce rival Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May and an extensive end-of-year review by United. He was then handed a one-year extension to his contract to 2026.

His departure comes amid a period of major change at United under new minority owner Jim Ratcliffe.

The British billionaire has taken over control of United’s soccer operations, with a new CEO, sporting director and technical director all installed in recent months.

Ten Hag was United’s fifth permanent manager since Ferguson’s departure, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's next game is at home to Leicester in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

