Police get more time to question Man U's Greenwood over rape

The 20-year-old forward was arrested on Sunday after allegations were posted on the Instagram account of a woman who uploaded images of bruising to her body and bleeding from her lip. A voice note purporting to be of an attack was also posted. The posts were all deleted from the social media site but were widely shared.

“Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman,” the Manchester police force said in a statement on Monday. "The suspect was arrested yesterday afternoon and remains in custody.