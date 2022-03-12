Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man wanted after child's body found in California home

This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement. (Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement. (Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
Updated 54 minutes ago
A manhunt is under way for a man wanted in the death of a child whose body was found inside a California home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A manhunt was under way Saturday for a man wanted in the death of a child whose body was found inside a central California home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl.

The body was discovered at a home in Merced on Friday, several days after relatives of Sophia Mason told police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward that they had not had contact with the girl since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

The missing person report led Hayward police to arrest the girl's mother, Samantha Johnson, 30, on a warrant stemming from a case of child abuse in Alameda County last year, the Merced police department said in a statement Saturday.

Her statements led police to serve a search warrant at the house in Merced, where her 34-year-old boyfriend Dhante Jackson resides, the statement said.

Investigators said they believe Jackson went on the run after news spread about the search of his home.

Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death.

Johnson was being held for investigation of murder. She will be transferred to the Merced County Jail to face charges, police said.

A warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest. Police said he is known to frequent the Bay Area.

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement. (Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement. (Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by Hayward Police Department shows missing juvenile, Sophia Mason, 8-years-old. A child's body was found inside a home in Central California during the search for the missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said. Investigators discovered the body Friday, March 11, 2022, while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, Calif., the city's police department said in a statement. (Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by the Merced Police Department shows suspect Dhante Jackson, of Merced, Calif. Jackson is Samantha Johnson's boyfriend. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Jackson resides at the home where the deceased child was found. Soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest for the charge of murder. He is known to frequent the Bay Area of California. (Courtesy of Merced Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo provided by the Merced Police Department shows suspect Dhante Jackson, of Merced, Calif. Jackson is Samantha Johnson's boyfriend. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Jackson resides at the home where the deceased child was found. Soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest for the charge of murder. He is known to frequent the Bay Area of California. (Courtesy of Merced Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by the Merced Police Department shows suspect Dhante Jackson, of Merced, Calif. Jackson is Samantha Johnson's boyfriend. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Jackson resides at the home where the deceased child was found. Soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest for the charge of murder. He is known to frequent the Bay Area of California. (Courtesy of Merced Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by Merced Police Department shows suspect Samantha Johnson, of Hayward, Calif. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo provided by Merced Police Department shows suspect Samantha Johnson, of Hayward, Calif. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by Merced Police Department shows suspect Samantha Johnson, of Hayward, Calif. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by Merced Police Department shows suspect Samantha Johnson, of Hayward, Calif. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo provided by Merced Police Department shows suspect Samantha Johnson, of Hayward, Calif. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by Merced Police Department shows suspect Samantha Johnson, of Hayward, Calif. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by the Merced Police Department shows suspect Dhante Jackson, of Merced, Calif. Jackson is Samantha Johnson's boyfriend. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Jackson resides at the home where the deceased child was found. Soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest for the charge of murder. He is known to frequent the Bay Area of California. (Courtesy of Merced Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo provided by the Merced Police Department shows suspect Dhante Jackson, of Merced, Calif. Jackson is Samantha Johnson's boyfriend. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Jackson resides at the home where the deceased child was found. Soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest for the charge of murder. He is known to frequent the Bay Area of California. (Courtesy of Merced Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo provided by the Merced Police Department shows suspect Dhante Jackson, of Merced, Calif. Jackson is Samantha Johnson's boyfriend. A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl Friday, March 11, 2022, at a home in Merced, Calif. A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by Hayward police. Jackson resides at the home where the deceased child was found. Soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest for the charge of murder. He is known to frequent the Bay Area of California. (Courtesy of Merced Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Late winter storm blasts South, Northeast with snow and wind
2
Texas A&M stuns No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 to reach SEC final
3
LSU fires Wade, citing NCAA probe and 'shroud of negativity'
4
Spring forward: What to know as MLB camps open Sunday
5
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top