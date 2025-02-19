Man who attacked Japan's ex-Prime Minister Kishida convicted and sentenced to 10 years, reports say

A Japanese court has convicted a man who threw a homemade pipe bomb at Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a 2023 campaign event, sentencing him to 10 years in prison, according to local media reports
A vehicle believed to be carrying Ryuji Kimura, who threw a homemade pipe bomb at former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a 2023 campaign event, arrives at Wakayama District Court in Wakayama, western Japan Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

A vehicle believed to be carrying Ryuji Kimura, who threw a homemade pipe bomb at former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a 2023 campaign event, arrives at Wakayama District Court in Wakayama, western Japan Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)
Nation & World
By Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court on Wednesday convicted a man who threw a homemade pipe bomb at Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a 2023 campaign event, sentencing him to 10 years in prison, according to local media reports.

Ryuji Kimura, 25, was charged with attempted murder for the April 15, 2023 attack on Kishida at a small fishing port in the western city of Wakayama, as well as four other charges including violations of laws on explosives and other weapons.

In the ruling, the Wakayama District Court sentenced Kimura to 10 years in prison, according to Japan's public television and other media, without specifying which of the five charges he was found guilty of. The court did not immediately confirm the ruling by phone.

Kimura, at an opening session of the trial in early February, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, saying he didn't intend to kill Kishida.

The then-prime minister was unhurt, but two people sustained minor injuries. Kimura was arrested on the spot.

The attack came about a year after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech in Nara, another city in western Japan.

People queue up to get a ticket for a seat to observe a court's ruling on an attempted murder trial for Ryuji Kimura, who threw a homemade pipe bomb at former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a 2023 campaign event, outside Wakayama District Court in Wakayama, western Japan Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

Ryuji Kimura, center, is caught by police after he threw a homemade pipe bomb at Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event at a fishing port in Wakayama, western Japan, on April 15, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

FILE - A suspect, center on the ground, is caught by police after he allegedly threw "the suspicious object," as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Saikazaki port for an election campaign event in Wakayama, western Japan Saturday, April 15, 2023.(Kyodo News via AP, File)

