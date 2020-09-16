Man who shot federal officer is mentally ill, ex-wife says

Immediately after the shooting, Carr called his brother and said he was sitting in a park and “wanted to die because he shot the security guard,” according to the criminal complaint.

The brother called Carr's son and Gonzales, who said they found him dressed in a suit and fedora and sitting at the end of a slide with a revolver and rifle on a stool nearby. They got the weapons away from him and called 911.

“He followed my instructions, and that was the end of it,” said Gonzales, who didn't know he had guns. “I had no fear. I know the man. He would never hurt me.”

Gonzales said she and Carr, who also share a daughter, last spoke two months ago. She didn't know if he was taking any medication and said he's acted erratically before but has never been violent.

His son said Carr told him that he “snapped and shot a security guard ... because the security guard was harassing him,” according to the documents.

Carr has been charged with using a weapon to assault a federal officer and another weapons charge.

Following the courthouse shooting and the ambush of the two Los Angeles County deputies, Phoenix police will have officers patrol in pairs for greater safety.

The deputies in Compton, California, were sitting in their parked vehicle when a man walked up and fired. They were struck in the head and critically wounded but expected to recover. The gunman hasn’t been captured, and a motive hasn't been determined.

Federal courthouses have been flashpoints for recent violence.

In June, a federal security officer was shot and killed and his partner was wounded outside the federal courthouse in Oakland as they guarded the building during protests over racial injustice and police brutality. An Air Force sergeant was charged with the shooting, and prosecutors say he had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and used the protest as cover for the crime and his escape.

During demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, protesters and federal officers clashed at the federal courthouse, where people set fires and tossed fireworks and rocks, while federal authorities unleashed tear gas and made arrests.

