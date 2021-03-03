Man who used van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty

She did not name the accused in her decision, referring to him as “John Doe" and said she hopes that he will no longer be named.

The verdict was livestreamed on YouTube because of the pandemic.

Minassian, 28, told police he belonged to an online community of sexually frustrated men, some of whom have plotted attacks on people who have sex. He admitted to police that he drove a rental van into crowds of pedestrians in a busy north Toronto neighborhood. Eight women and two men ranging in age from 22 to 94 died.

Minassian, who said he never had a girlfriend and was a virgin, rented the van and admitted to police he used the van as a weapon and said he wanted to inspire more attacks.

He called himself an “incel,” short for “involuntary celibate,” an online subculture that has been linked to other attacks in California and Florida and that often promotes the idea men are entitled to have sex with women.

The trial took place on Zoom last year because of the coronavirus pandemic

Autism Canada denounced what it called “egregious claims” by Minassian’s lawyer that the man didn’t know what he was doing was wrong because he has autism spectrum disorder.