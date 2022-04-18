dayton-daily-news logo
Man with knife confronts London police, is arrested

Nation & World
1 hour ago
British police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he confronted military police in central London with a knife

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he confronted military police in central London with a knife.

The Metropolitan Police force says no one was injured in the Monday morning incident, which is not being treated as terrorism.

Police say a man armed with a knife confronted two Ministry of Defense Police officers at Horse Guards Parade, a military parade ground surrounded by government buildings that is close to Parliament and the prime minister’s official residence.

Police officers used a Taser and restrained the suspect, the force said. He was being held at a London police station on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

