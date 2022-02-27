Management drops conductor Valery Gergiev over Putin ties

The move by Gergiev's management comes just ahead of a Monday deadline Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter imposed on Gergiev to publicly denounce the invasion. If Gergiev does not comply, Reiter has said he will remove him as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra — which began an annual Gergiev Festival in 1996 — also said it would drop the Russian’s planned festival there this September if he does not stop supporting Putin.

Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin replaced Gergiev for three weekend performances by the Vienna Philharmonic at New York’s Carnegie Hall. Gergiev won’t conduct two performances with that orchestra this week at Hayes Hall in Naples, Florida. And Carnegie on Friday canceled two May performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra that were to be led by Gergiev.

Felsner called the severance of ties "the saddest day of my professional life.”

Doug Sheldon of Sheldon Artists, who represents Gergiev in the U.S., did not respond to a text seeking comment from Gergiev.

