Manchin says he wouldn't defy parliamentarian on immigration

MacDonough's decisions can be ignored by whichever Democrat is presiding over the chamber during debate, but Republicans could force votes challenging that. Ultimately, Democrats would likely need all their votes to defeat such GOP moves in the 50-50 chamber, where Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties. All Republicans oppose the legislation.

Manchin has supported past efforts to help migrants remain in the U.S., including proposals giving them pathways to citizenship, usually insisting that border security also be tightened.

Democrats are using special procedures that would let the legislation pass by simple majority in the Senate, not the usual 60 votes. But that requires all of a bill's provisions to be chiefly driven by budgetary, not policy changes.

The parliamentarian makes the initial determination of that question, an opinion that lawmakers almost always heed.

Many progressive and pro-immigrant groups have been pressuring Senate Democratic leaders to override MacDonough if she says the immigration language must be dropped.

The Senate is expected to begin debating the legislation later this month.