Manchin still a no, Biden's $2T bill on Dems' back burner

Democrats would need all their votes in the 50-50 Senate to advance the measure over unanimous Republican opposition. A version of the package has already passed the House.

Manchin has said the bill is too costly and wants to pare down the number of proposals in the wide-ranging measure. It currently would bolster family services, health care, climate change and other programs, and is mostly paid for with higher taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.

One of Manchin's targets is the bill's extension of a beefed-up child tax credit, a top goal for many Democrats, which has included recently expired monthly checks of up to $300 for millions of recipients. Manchin said Tuesday he wants that benefit, which unemployed people can currently receive, narrowed to only help those with jobs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said his chamber will focus early this month on voting rights legislation, another Democratic priority. He said he plans to hold votes on that issue by Jan. 17.

He also said Tuesday that “the stakes are high for us to find common ground" on the social and environment bill, which has been Biden's primary domestic priority for months. Schumer said negotiations are continuing and said Democrats will “keep working until we get something done."

No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said lawmakers “clearly will return" to the $2 trillion package when their work on voting legislation is finished.