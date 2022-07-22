Man's hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor,” Suissa said.

According to Suissa, the man wielding the sword is a worker he has interacted with in recent days at the store.

The Honolulu TV station reported that police didn't confirm the 46-year-old man they arrested is a 7-Eleven employee.

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation, the station reported.