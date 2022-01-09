Hamburger icon
Maple Leaf rules: Canada wins ATP Cup with win over Spain

Team Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and teammate Denis Shapovalov celebrate their win over Team Spain in the ATP Cup final in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
Team Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and teammate Denis Shapovalov celebrate their win over Team Spain in the ATP Cup final in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: Dean Lewins

Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
Felix Auger-Aliassime has clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain

SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain.

Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov won a deciding doubles against Russia on Saturday in the semifinals to knock out the defending champions. And with the title on the line, they played their best tennis to defeat two-time finalists Spain.

“The emotions are unbelievable," Auger-Aliassime said on the ATP website. “There’s no better feeling than winning. We left everything out there. We came back from far in this competition, losing our first four matches. But we never stopped believing.”

Auger-Aliassime saved 10 of the 11 break points he faced and had 15 aces.

Shapovalov had lost four of five previous matches against Carreno Busta.

“Couldn’t have wished for a better start. If it wasn’t for Denis the past two days, we wouldn’t be here right now," Auger-Aliassime said.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Canada's pose with their troops as they celebrate their win over Team Spain in the ATP Cup final in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain makes a backhand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the final match of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Denis Shapovalov of Canada makes a forehand return to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at the final match of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain makes a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the final match of the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

