Maple Leafs' Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Oilers' Nurse

The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win on Saturday.

Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.

Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

