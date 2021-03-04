March 16 bond hearing next in killing of ex-Saint's star

A jury came back with a 10-2 verdict for manslaughter, which was later tossed. A state judge recently ruled that Gasser could be retried only for manslaughter, not the murder charge. Prosecutors there said they would appeal.

Hayes has insisted he shot Smith in self-defense. Attorney John Fuller argued for a low bond, saying Hayes is neither dangerous, nor a flight risk, and noting that he did not flee the scene of the shooting.

Racquel Smith, making a statement via Zoom, said she has been harassed by Hayes' supporters on social media since the conviction, and that her children are afraid of Hayes.

“Now I have to look at this man about to walk freely,” Smith, who was struck by gunfire in both legs, said as Hayes watched, also on Zoom. “He deserves the highest bond available. He deserves to be treated for murder.”

Hayes insisted at trial that he fired after a drunk, angry Smith retrieved a gun from his car and fired first. But Hayes was the only witness to say Smith held a gun or fired it. A handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith’s car.