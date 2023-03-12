March Madness: Alabama earns No. 1 overall seed for tourney

Houston, which could be playing what amounts to two home games at the Final Four, entered the day as the favorite to win the national championship at 11-2, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Next was Alabama at 15-2, followed by Kansas, which is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2007, and is listed at 9-1.

The Tide will play in the South Region and will open Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama, against the winner of a First Four game between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State.

Among those teams making it off the bubble included Mississippi State and Pitt, who will square off Wednesday in a play-in game. Houston will open against Northern Kentucky on Thursday.

