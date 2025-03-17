March Madness: It's South Carolina vs. Texas and UCLA vs. UConn in women's Final Four

The tourney's overall 1 seed, UCLA, knocked off LSU 72-65 to advance to its first women's Final Four behind another big game by Lauren Betts. The 6-foot-7 All-American had 17 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots despite sitting out the second quarter.

The Bruins will face No. 2 seed UConn, which is BetMGM Sportsbook's favorite to win it all. The Huskies advanced to the program's record 24th Final Four with a 78-64 win over USC.

Games to watch

Texas (35-3) vs. South Carolina (34-3), Friday 7 p.m. Eastern. An all-SEC showdown and the teams are familiar with each other even though the Longhorns are new to the league this season. The teams split two regular-season meetings but the Gamecocks beat Texas for the SEC Tournament title by 17 points.

UConn (35-3) vs. UCLA (34-2), Friday 9 p.m. Eastern. UCLA will ride the play of Betts, who has been virtually unstoppable during the tournament. Paige Bueckers is pursuing her first national title after a storied career at UConn but the Huskies have standout players to help in Azzi Fudd and freshman Sarah Strong.

How can I watch the tournament?

Every game of the women's tournament will be aired — here is a schedule — on ESPN's networks and streaming services with the championship game on ABC.

Who are the favorites?

The top four betting favorites going into the Final Four were (in order): UConn, South Carolina, Texas and UCLA, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is playing?

There were 31 automatic bids that went to conference champions and they were combined with 37 at-large picks by the NCAA selection committee. Selection Sunday unveiled the bracket matchups.

When are the games?

The Final Four is in Tampa on Friday on Friday night, with the championship game at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. A year ago, the the title game drew a bigger television audience than the men's title game for the first time, with an average of 18.9 million viewers watching undefeated South Carolina beat Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark.

