Marchers in Athens protest reported Greek migrant pushbacks

He also urged Turkey to fulfill its obligations to the European Union and prevent migrants from leaving its territory.

Greece says Turkey is weaponizing the migrants’ plight to stoke tensions at the border, as it did in March 2020, when it actively encouraged tens of thousands of migrants to try to cross into northeastern Greece.

Migrants have sometimes succeeded in crossing the land border but arrivals by sea into Greece of late have become almost nonexistent. Migrants, and their traffickers, have instead attempted the far longer sea trip from Turkey to Italy, sometimes with deadly results.

Greece denies any responsibility for migrant deaths in attempted crossings.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Caption A protester walks between banners during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey.(AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption A protester walks between banners during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey.(AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Protesters hold placards during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Protesters hold placards during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Protesters hold placards during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Protesters hold placards during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Protesters hold a banner during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Protesters hold a banner during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. About 400 people, half of them migrants and the rest local sympathizers, marched through central Athens Sunday in protest at what they claim are Greece’s pushbacks of migrants and refugees at the border with Turkey. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Protesters shout slogans during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. A few hundreds protesters and migrants marched through the streets of the Greek capital protesting the Greek government for exercising violence and pushing back migrants who try to cross the border from Turkey, a claim that Greek Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi strongly denied. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Protesters shout slogans during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. A few hundreds protesters and migrants marched through the streets of the Greek capital protesting the Greek government for exercising violence and pushing back migrants who try to cross the border from Turkey, a claim that Greek Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi strongly denied. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Protesters gather in front of the Greek parliament during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. A few hundreds protesters and migrants marched through the streets of the Greek capital protesting the Greek government for exercising violence and pushing back migrants who try to cross the border from Turkey, a claim that Greek Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi strongly denied. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Caption Protesters gather in front of the Greek parliament during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. A few hundreds protesters and migrants marched through the streets of the Greek capital protesting the Greek government for exercising violence and pushing back migrants who try to cross the border from Turkey, a claim that Greek Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi strongly denied. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Caption Members of human rights and migrant rights groups hold placards in Turkish and English as they gather in front of the Greek consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, to protest the deaths of migrants at Turkey-Greece border. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Caption Members of human rights and migrant rights groups hold placards in Turkish and English as they gather in front of the Greek consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, to protest the deaths of migrants at Turkey-Greece border. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Caption Riot police officers stand as members of human rights and migrant rights groups gather in front of the Greek consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, to protest the deaths of migrants at Turkey-Greece border. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Caption Riot police officers stand as members of human rights and migrant rights groups gather in front of the Greek consulate in Istanbul, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, to protest the deaths of migrants at Turkey-Greece border. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel