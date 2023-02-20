Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, wounds 4

The Sunday night shooting happened on St. Charles Avenue as the Krewe of Bacchus made it to the halfway point of its five-mile (8-kilometer) route.

The procession of marching bands, dance troupes and 32 elaborate floats draws thousands of locals and tourists each year. Performers and revelers had passed through the city's historic Garden District and were nearing the Central Business District when gunfire sent panicked onlookers running for cover.

Woodfork said the teenager who died was between the ages of 15 and 18, but wasn't immediately identified. The other four victims included the 4-year-old girl, and three adults — two men and a woman — ranging in age from 18 to 24. They were treated and released from a hospital.

“This was an isolated incident,” Woodfork said. She and other city officials noted that the shooting marred what had largely been a peaceful Carnival celebration this year.

However, sporadic, sometimes fatal violence is a recurring problem during Mardi Gras parades. Woodfork noted previous problems in the area of Sunday's shooting. Two men died nearby when gunfire broke out during the Muses parade in 2015.

This version corrects the genders of the wounded, based on corrected information provided by police.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

