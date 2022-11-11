Maria Fassi delivers career-best 62 to take early LPGA lead

Fassi felt confident by going back to her “claw” putting grip. Her power was even a bigger advantage on soft fairways with little roll.

Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda and Hyo-Joo Kim were among those at 66. Thompson ended a streak of more than three years without a victory at the Saudi-funded Aramco Team Series in New York last month.

Lydia Ko can clinch LPGA player of the year with a victory. She was among those playing in the afternoon.

The Pelican Women's Championship was washed out Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, and was reduced to 54 holes.

Fassi decided to replace her 5-wood with a hybrid, and after a big drive on the par-5 14th, the perfect club was a 5-wood.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is interesting,’” Fassi said.

She figured her hybrid would leave her a few yards short of the green, but there was just enough breeze behind her and just enough power in her swing that it got onto the green and rolled out to 8 feet, setting up an eagle putt.

“Honestly, I couldn’t have left myself a better putt for eagle, and it was good to just finish it with a good putt,” Fassi said.

She was among the most heralded college stars after graduating from Arkansas, but getting her power under control has been mostly held her back. It took her until her 15th start on the LPGA Tour to seriously contend, tying for third in Cincinnati.

“I knew that a round like this could happen at any point in the year,” Fassi said. “But I think it was more mentally and just kind of letting myself go out and play; kind of get out of my own way. That was my biggest goal this week.”

One player who won't be at the CME Group Tour Championship is Linn Grant of Sweden, who won the Scandinavian Mixed, when European tour and Ladies European Tour event competed against each other. In a statement to Golfweek, Grant says she can't travel to the U.S. because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I understand some people want to know why I am not playing in the U.S. I respect that. The simple reason is that I am not vaccinated,” she said. “Regarding why, I ask the same respect back.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack