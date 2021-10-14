Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

Scheller continued to speak out, and on Sept. 27, he was placed in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune.

After his videos attracted numerous views, he became the subject of a fundraising campaign and received the support of a nonprofit legal defense fund for former service members.

In a sign of that support, two Republican members of Congress testified Thursday on his behalf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia by teleconference and Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas in person, The Daily News of Jacksonville reported.

“Nobody has owned up. Nobody has taken accountability” for the situation in Afghanistan, Gohmert said, adding that the judge should take into account that Scheller “is an honest guy” when sentencing him.