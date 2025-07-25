Mariners acquire Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks for 2 pitchers as trade deadline deals begin

The Seattle Mariners have acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday as the franchise tries to beef up its lineup ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

The 28-year-old Naylor is hitting .292 with 11 homers and 59 RBIs this season, which was his first with the D-backs. He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade during the offseason.

Naylor hit a winning grand slam against the Mariners in June.

“We are thrilled to add Josh as we make a push for the postseason,” Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. “Josh’s ability to hit for both average and power is unique and we are excited to not face him anymore.”

The D-backs acquired left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who has two appearances for the Mariners this season, and minor-league lefty Ashton Izzi.

The Mariners currently have a 54-48 record, which is good for second place in the AL West. They are in the second wild-card position.

The D-backs — who have a disappointing 50-53 record — are expected to continue dealing players ahead of next week's trade deadline. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are among the players with expiring contracts who could be on the move.

Naylor was an All-Star last season with a career-high 31 homers and 108 RBIs for the Guardians.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor, left, starts his swing on a catcher interference with St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Brandyn Garcia throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in his major league debut during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 21, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The Latest: US cuts short Gaza ceasefire talks, blaming Hamas
2
The Latest: Interest rates are central to Trump’s continuing feud with...
3
What's behind the clashes between Thailand and Cambodia that left at...
4
Venus Williams' bid for her first winning streak since 2019 ends in a...
5
New Jersey Little Leaguer plays after judge lifts his suspension for...