Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers

The 30-year-old Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA.

Montero should be a significant boost to Seattle’s bullpen that was among the worst in the American League last season.