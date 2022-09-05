Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay

The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain.

There is no official record for rain delays. In 2013, the Kansas City at St. Louis game was held up for 4:32 before resuming in the ninth inning. In 1990, the Texas at Chicago White Sox game never got started and was called after a wait of 7:23.