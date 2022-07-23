dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mariners' Julio Rodríguez scratched from lineup vs Astros

American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Combined ShapeCaption
American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup for a game against the Houston Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners' lineup Friday night for a game against the Houston Astros.

The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would match the franchise record set in 2001. Seattle did not immediately announce why Rodríguez was scratched.

Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead.

Rodríguez is days removed from a national coming out party at the All-Star Home Run Derby, where he lost to Juan Soto in the finals despite totaling a derby-most 81 home runs. He also played in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday.

He's a favorite for AL Rookie of the Year after hitting .275 with 16 home runs, 21 stolen bases, 52 RBIs and an .814 OPS during the season's first half.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox
2
LEADING OFF: Bosox try to recover from Toronto's run rampage
3
SKorea to lift ban on NKorea TV, newspapers despite tensions
4
Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH says he's staying busy
5
Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top