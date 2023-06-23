BreakingNews
Mariners' Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month

13 minutes ago
This year’s Home Run Derby now has a hometown favorite

BALTIMORE (AP) — This year's Home Run Derby now has a hometown favorite: Seattle's Julio Rodríguez is in.

Rodríguez, who finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto, said Friday it's a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans. The All-Star game is July 11 in Seattle, with the Home Run Derby the previous day.

Rodríguez won Rookie of the Year honors last year and helped Seattle make the postseason. The talented outfielder hit 81 homers in the Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, although he lost to Soto in the final.

He's set to become the first Seattle player to participate in the Derby back-to-back years since Ken Griffey Jr. did it from 1997-99, winning in 1998 and 1999.

Rodríguez recently became the second-fastest player to reach 40 homers and 40 steals for his career, doing it in 200 games.

