Mariners sign Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to $115M, 5-yr deal

Ray was the clear choice for the Cy Young Award, earning 29 of 30 first-place votes to easily outpace New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

“I can’t wait to get started here in Seattle. I’m here to win,” Ray said. “There’s something special going on here with the team coming off a 90-win season and I’m excited to be a part of it."

The signing of Ray was the second major move of the offseason for Seattle along with trading for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from San Diego.

Ray turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer from Toronto, so the Mariners will forfeit a draft pick as compensation for signing him.

