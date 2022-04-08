Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to 5-year contract extension

But Crawford has improved significantly at the plate. He set career highs with a .273 batting average, nine homers, 54 RBIs and a .715 OPS last year. He also played in 160 games after never playing more than 93 games in a season.

Crawford hit in the leadoff spot most of last season but is likely shifting further down in the batting order this season after Seattle acquired Adam Frazier in the offseason.

“Seattle is a special place for me, and I can’t wait to be a part of the team that brings a championship here,” Crawford said. “This place is going to be nuts when we do it. We all saw that last year. I’ve said before that I’m here to win, and we’re going to win for a long time.”

