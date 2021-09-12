Marine's body returned to Indiana hometown with procession

A public visitation is scheduled for Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
People watch the funeral procession pass by for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
Nancy Martin, left, and her sister Maribel Martin, right, watch motorcycles pass during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
Donnie Louthain watches the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
People watch the funeral procession pass by for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
Emma Logan, left, and her twin sister Elly Logan, right, set up an American flag before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez passes during his funeral procession on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
Planes fly above the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez pauses during his funeral procession at the corner of 8th Street and East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
A flag is raised by firefighters before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto "Bert" Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous
A group of people pray before the funeral procession for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Credit: Christine Tannous
Credit: Christine Tannous