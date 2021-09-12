dayton-daily-news logo
Marine's body returned to Indiana hometown with procession

A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez pauses during his funeral procession on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez pauses during his funeral procession on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan's Kabul airport on Aug. 26.

A military procession has returned the body of a Marine who was among U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to his Indiana hometown

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — The body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan's Kabul airport was returned Sunday to his northern Indiana hometown.

A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.

Sanchez’s body arrived Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. The procession then headed about 20 miles (30 kilometers) to Logansport.

People lined the route to show their respects, many with American flags, and jets flew overhead as the procession approached downtown Logansport. It stopped briefly downtown, where the hearse carrying Sanchez's body paused under a garrison flag. The procession included Indiana State Police and vehicles carrying Sanchez's family, followed by thousands of motorcycles.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.

A public visitation is scheduled for Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

People watch the funeral procession pass by for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
People watch the funeral procession pass by for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

Nancy Martin, left, and her sister Maribel Martin, right, watch motorcycles pass during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Nancy Martin, left, and her sister Maribel Martin, right, watch motorcycles pass during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group. (U.S. Marines via AP)
This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Donnie Louthain watches the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Donnie Louthain watches the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

People watch the funeral procession pass by for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
People watch the funeral procession pass by for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

Emma Logan, left, and her twin sister Elly Logan, right, set up an American flag before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Emma Logan, left, and her twin sister Elly Logan, right, set up an American flag before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez passes during his funeral procession on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez passes during his funeral procession on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

Planes fly above the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Planes fly above the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez pauses during his funeral procession at the corner of 8th Street and East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez pauses during his funeral procession at the corner of 8th Street and East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

A flag is raised by firefighters before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto "Bert" Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
A flag is raised by firefighters before the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto "Bert" Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

A group of people pray before the funeral procession for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
A group of people pray before the funeral procession for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind.

