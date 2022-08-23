Mariota, Ridder solid for Falcons in 24-16 loss to Jets

“Well, you know, it makes it easy when you’ve got a guy like Kyle," Mariota said. "But yeah, we felt good about the player, felt good about the look and hats off to Kyle for executing it.”

The drive stalled, though, and the Falcons had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. But Mariota led Atlanta into the end zone on the next possession. He hit a wide-open Anthony Firkser for a 39-yard gain to get to the Jets 14, and then found Zaccheaus for a 13-yard TD two plays later.

The Jets sat most of their projected starters, including quarterback Joe Flacco — who took over as New York’s QB1 in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

Wilson is out a few weeks as he recovers from a bone bruise and surgically repaired torn meniscus in his right knee, with his availability for the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11 uncertain. It would be Flacco under center if Wilson can't go, but Mike White got the start against the Falcons and was mostly ineffective with the backups.

White went 12 of 17 for 90 yards, and the offense punted on each of his first four series before Greg Zuerlein's 44-yard field goal ended the first half with the Jets trailing 16-3.

COMEBACK CHRIS

Fourth-stringer Chris Streveler, who hadn't thrown a pass in team drills before leading the Jets to two touchdowns in the preseason opener at Philadelphia, was at it again against Atlanta.

The former CFL quarterback, who had previous NFL stints with Arizona, Baltimore and Miami, replaced White in the third quarter and engineered TD drives in his first two series.

First came a 34-yard TD pass to Lawrence Cager, then an eight-play drive that was capped by La'Mical Perine's 7-yard run that gave the Jets a 17-16 lead 11 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Streveler finished 8 of 11 for 119 yards and the TD with an interception. He also led the Jets with 33 yards rushing on six carries.

SCOOP AND SCORE

Jets defensive lineman Bradlee Anae, competing for a roster spot on a deep unit, made his case to stick around. He sacked Franks, causing him to fumble, and then picked up the ball and rumbled 30 yards into the end zone for a touchdown that gave New York a 24-16 lead.

SLOPPY

Ridder led the Falcons to the Jets 1 in his first series, but a false start penalty on offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield on fourth down had Atlanta opt instead for a 23-yard field goal by Koo.

The next drive featured five more penalties — four on the Falcons, with one declined — and Atlanta settled for a 30-yard field goal.

INJURIES

Jets WR Tarik Black was being evaluated for a concussion. ... Jets WR Irvin Charles left with a rib injury in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Falcons: Wrap up their preseason schedule by hosting Jacksonville on Saturday.

Jets: Host the Giants on Sunday in their annual preseason showdown.

