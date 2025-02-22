Mark Williams' agent says center 'should have been a given an opportunity' to play for Lakers

“The overwhelming sentiment, after conferring with multiple, nationally recognized doctors, is that the Los Angeles Lakers should not have failed Mark Williams on his physical,” Williams agent Jeff Schwartz said Friday in a statement. “Mark was ready and able to play for them and should have been given that opportunity.”

The Lakers declined comment through a team spokesman.

In his first game back with the Hornets on Wednesday night, Williams played 29 minutes and scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 100-97 win over the Lakers.

Williams, who has struggled with back issues during his three-year NBA career, has never played in more than 43 games in a season. He's averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season.

Los Angeles has since moved on from the failed trade, signing center Alex Len.

However, the rescinded trade has left players in the awkward position of playing for teams that no longer wanted them.

The Hornets had considered taking actions against the Lakers through the league, but never made an official appeal to the league. Williams signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Hornets after being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Duke.

