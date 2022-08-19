Market blast in north Syria kills 15 people, wounds dozens

Turkey has launched three major cross-border operations into Syria since 2016 and controls some Syrian territory in the north.

Although the fighting has waned over the past few years, shelling and airstrikes are not uncommon in northern Syria — the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

Syria’s conflict, which began in March 2011, has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. President Bashar Assad’s forces have regained control of most parts of Syria over the past few years, with the help of their allies, Russia and Iran.

In other developments, the Observatory and the U.S. military said a drone strike late on Thursday night in northeastern Syria killed four women and wounded several others.

The Observatory blamed Turkey for the strike, saying it targeted a facility where Syrian Kurdish women were doing sports. A female Syrian Kurdish commander with the U.S.-backed forces was visiting at the time of the attack, the Observatory said.

A U.S. military commander, Maj. Gen. John Brennan, condemned the attack and said the drone struck a group of teenage girls playing volleyball under a U.N. education and outreach program.

“Such acts are contrary to the laws of armed conflict, which require the protection of civilians,” Brennan, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force, said in a statement.

Brennan also said the “increase in military hostilities in northern Syria is creating chaos in a fragile region" and called for immediate de-escalation from all sides in the conflict, citing the still-present threat of the Islamic State group in the area.

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian White Helmet civil defense worker, center, works at the rocket attacked scene, at al-Bab town, north Syria, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A rocket attack on a crowded market in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria Friday killed several people and wounded dozens, an opposition war monitor and a paramedic group reported. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian White Helmet civil defense worker, center, works at the rocket attacked scene, at al-Bab town, north Syria, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A rocket attack on a crowded market in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria Friday killed several people and wounded dozens, an opposition war monitor and a paramedic group reported. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited