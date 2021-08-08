Markie Post, TV veteran actor of 'Night Court,' dies at 70

Post had two daughters with her second husband, TV producer and writer Michael A. Ross. In a statement, the family said "our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

Post started in television behind the camera, working on the production crew of the game shows “Double Dare" and “Card Sharks.” Her first series regular role was in the Lee Majors action adventure series “The Fall Guy,” in which she played Terri Michaels from 1982 to 1985.

Post's other credits include playing Cameron Diaz’s mother in “There’s Something About Mary”; Elliot Reid's mother on “Scrubs"; and appearances in the shows “The Love Boat,” “The A-Team” and “Fantasy Island.” While receiving chemotherapy treatments, Post acted in the Lifetime movie “Christmas Reservations" and guest starred on the ABC series “The Kids Are Alright.”