Mark's long 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Houston to 67-64 win

Quinones missed a 3-pointer, but Houston couldn’t grab the rebound, and it bounced out to Boogie Ellis, who hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to tie it at 64.

Houston had a chance to put the game away, but Sasser missed a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining, Jarreau grabbed the rebound but it was stolen by Williams.

Williams cut the lead to 64-61 on a layup with three minutes remaining but missed the free throw. After both teams traded missed baskets and turnovers over the next two minutes, Quinones missed the front end of a one-and-one with 49 seconds left and Gorham grabbed the rebound.

Trailing 58-56 with 6:44 remaining, Houston went on an 8-1 spurt over the next 3½ minutes to take a five-point lead on a jumper by Sasser.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers missed a chance to improve their NCAA Tournament chances with a marquee win. … Memphis shot 10 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Tigers got 16 points from their bench and had 14 assists.

Houston: The Cougars earned a solid win to help their quest for a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament. ... Houston, which won its 25th straight home win, outrebounded Memphis 40-32. Houston held a 15-6 advantage in offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers will be the No. 3 seed in the American Athletic Tournament and will play Friday in the quarterfinals.

Houston: The Cougars will be the No. 2 seed in the AAC Tournament and will play Friday in the quarterfinals.

Houston guard Tramon Mark, bottom, celebrates his game-winning 3-point basket with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith

