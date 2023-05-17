Marlene Hagge-Vossler, last surviving LPGA founder, dies at 89

Her family said she died in a memory care facility and had been coping with physical problems during the last year because of a fall, The Desert Sun reported.

Among the founders she joined were Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Louise Suggs and Patty Berg. While Hagge-Vossler already is in golf's Hall of Fame, the remaining founders were elected in March for the 2024 induction class.

They played golf, and mostly they promoted their league. Hagge-Vossler was a star on and off the course, known as one of the “glamor girls” in the early days of the LPGA.

A year before the LPGA began, she won the U.S. Girls' Junior at age 15 and in 1949 was the youngest to be voted female athlete of the year by The Associated Press.

She won her first LPGA Tour event in the 1952 Sarasota Open. Her last win was in 1972 at the Burdine's Invitational in Miami.

Born in South Dakota, her family moved to California in her childhood.

She won the Long Beach City Boys Junior when she was 10. At age 13, she won the Los Angeles Women's City Championship, the Palm Springs Women's Championship and the Northern California Open. She was the youngest player to make the cut in the U.S. Women's Open and finished eighth.

“When I won the LA City Women’s championship in 1947 when I was 13, on the back of the scorecard it said, ‘No children under 14 are permitted on the course,’” she told he Los Angeles Times in 1987.

She married Bob Hagge in 1955, shortly after he was divorced from her sister Alice. They divorced in 1964 and she married former PGA Tour pro Ernie Vossler in 1995. Her husband died in 2013.

“Marlene had a very special place in the tour. She was not only a fine player, but she was beautiful, charismatic and popular,” former LPGA Commissioner Charlie Mechem told The Desert Sun. "The tour and golf as a whole will miss her.”

