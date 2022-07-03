dayton-daily-news logo
X

Marlins' López has no-hitter through 6 innings at Nationals

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Pablo López of the Miami Marlins has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pablo López of the Miami Marlins has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Washington Nationals.

Miami leads 2-0 after Bryan De La Cruz doubled and scored in the third and Luke Williams homered off Erick Fedde in the fourth.

López has been far from perfect, issuing three walks and hitting two batters. He has five strikeouts and has thrown 80 pitches.

The 26-year-old is making his 16th start this season and 78th of his major league career, all with the Marlins. He entered 5-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year.

Washington lost Juan Soto to an apparent left leg injury. Soto was wincing in pain after making a throw in right field in the top of the third and left the game after getting caught in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

In Other News
1
Wimbledon updates | Ons Jabeur back into quarterfinals
2
Maria ousts Ostapenko at Wimbledon, Sinner beats Alcaraz
3
Police: Man shot was unarmed, officers feared he would fire
4
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
5
Zhou involved in frightening 1st-lap crash at British GP
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top