Marlins rookie Sánchez pulled by Mattingly after not running

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez was immediately removed from the game by manager Don Mattingly after failing to run out a flyball in the third inning against the New York Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez was immediately removed from the game by manager Don Mattingly after failing to run out a flyball in the third inning against the New York Mets on Friday night.

Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil.

Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sánchez in right field in the bottom half.

Sánchez, a 23-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2020, is hitting .251 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He had singled leading off the second inning.

