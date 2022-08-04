Marlins' Sandy Alcantara throws MLB-most 3rd complete game

After Cincinnati forced him to throw 22 pitches in the inning, Alcantara needed 83 the remainder of his outing.

Aguilar put Miami ahead 1-0 with his solo shot in the fourth. He drove a slider from Reds starter Mike Minor into the seats in left for his 13th homer and the Marlins’ first lead in the series.

Garrett Cooper’s two-run double in the fifth made it 3-0. Williams hit a one-out single, stole second and was in the front end of a double steal after Billy Hamilton walked.

Minor (1-8) was lifted after 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits, walked three and struck out six.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins activated Cooper from the injured list while the Reds recalled SS José Barrero from Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: The return of C Aramis García will be delayed after an MRI revealed a fracture of his bruised left middle finger.

Marlins: OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. García exited in the third inning Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Neither club has announced the starter for the opener of its next series. The Reds will continue their 10-game road trip Friday at Milwaukee, while the Marlins begin a three-game set Friday at the Chicago Cubs.

___

