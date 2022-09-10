Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish

The Herd took a 19-15 lead with 5:16 remaining when Henry Colombi completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller. The score was set up by a 42-yard run by Laborn, who broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and juked Irish safety Brandon Joseph before breaking free.

Any hope for a comeback by the Irish (0-2) ended when Owen Porter intercepted a pass by backup Irish quarterback Drew Pyne with three minutes remaining. Pyne threw a TD pass with 14 second left to cut the lead to five points.

Colombi was 16-of-21 passing for 145 yards and the Thundering Herd rushed for 221 yards on 49 carries.

The Irish, who struggled offensively a week earlier in a 21-10 loss to Ohio State with a play-it-safe, ball-control game plan, opened the playbook against the Herd but still struggled to get much going.

Buchner was 18-of-32 passing for 201 yards with two interceptions. Buchner also led the Irish in rushing with 44 yards on 13 carries, Michael Mayer had eight catches for 103 yards.

The Irish grabbed a 15-12 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run up by Buchner. He then kept it and ran wide right for the 2-point conversion. But the Irish couldn’t mount much of an offense after that.

Two plays with a little over eight minutes left in the third quarter epitomized Notre Dame’s struggles. On third-and-2 from the Notre Dame 47, the Irish couldn’t get the first down on two carries by Audric Estime, coming up 6 inches short as the line couldn’t get much push.

That led to a drive by the Thundering Herd, highlighted by a backward pass by Colombi to Talik Keaton along the left sideline for a 30-yard gain but the drive stalled after Cam Fancher took over at quarterback for Colombi. Marshall drove to the 4-yard line before settling for a 20-yard field goal to go ahead 12-7.

THE TAKEAWAY

Marshall: Second-year coach Charles Huff, a former Alabama and Penn State assistant, assembled a roster heavy on Power Five transfers such as Labron from Florida State for the school's first season in the Sun Belt. It paid off with one of the biggest victories in school history.

Notre Dame: The Irish offense showed it still has a lot of work to do, and the honeymoon period for Freeman is probably over.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The respect the Irish gained by playing Ohio State won't be enough to overcome this poor showing.

NEXT UP

Marshall: The Thundering Herd play at Bowling Green on Saturday, their first meeting since 2010.

Notre Dame: The Irish will wear green jerseys when they host Cal on Saturday. It will be the first time the Irish have worn green since 2018. The Irish were 4-0 wearing green during the Brian Kelly era — and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in them this time.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Combined Shape Caption Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham celebrates a sacks against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham celebrates a sacks against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Marshall wide receiver Jayden Harrison runs after a catch against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Marshall wide receiver Jayden Harrison runs after a catch against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Marshall head coach Charles Huff yells to his team as they play against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Marshall head coach Charles Huff yells to his team as they play against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy