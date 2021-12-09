Martin scores career-high 28 as Heat beat Bucks 113-104

Butler, the Heat’s leading scorer, aggravated an injury in Monday’s loss to Memphis. He had missed the previous four games because of a bruised tailbone.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G George Hill (right knee hyperextension) missed his third consecutive game. ... Antetokounmpo blocked a shot and moved within one of Alton Lister, the club’s career leader at 804. ... Middleton had his sixth straight game of 20 or more points. Milwaukee is 7-2 when he reaches 20 points.

Heat: The 51-44 halftime deficit was Miami’s first under double digits in its last three home games. ... G Duncan Robinson played in his 173rd consecutive game, one behind Glen Rice for most in club history. Robinson began the streak on April 9, 2019.

ADEBAYO UPDATE

Heat center Bam Adebayo is expected to miss between four and six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb to repair a torn ligament Monday in Los Angeles. Adebayo sustained the injury in the home loss against Denver.

FAMILIAR FOES

The Bucks and Heat already have played three times in their first 26 games. Neither team has faced another opponent more than twice. Their fourth and final regular-season meeting is March 2 at Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Continue their four-game road trip Friday at Houston.

Heat: Conclude a three-game homestand against Chicago on Saturday.

