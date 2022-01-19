Martinique court dismisses slavery reparations lawsuit

French courts have repeatedly rejected their request, but it was the European Court of Human Rights that kept it alive by making their claims admissible.

“History will prove us right, and time is on our side,” said Garcin Malsa, the movement’s president, adding that “this issue will lay bare the horrors of French and European colonialism. We are going to encourage as many Afro-descendants as possible to file a complaint.”

The issue of reparations is widely debated across the Caribbean, where an estimated 5 million slaves were brought over by colonial powers including England and France and forced to toil on sugar plantations and other fields under brutal conditions.

Aimé Césaire, a poet and politician from Martinique and a founder of the Négritude movement, said in a 2001 interview with the French newspaper L’Express that he did not favor repentance or reparations.

“There is even, in my opinion, a danger to this idea of reparations,” he was quoted as saying. “I would not like it if one fine day Europe says to itself, ‘Well, here is the note or the check, and we are not talking about it anymore!’ There is no possible repair for something that is irreparable and that is not quantifiable.”

